Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, received a surprise of her life on her 40th birthday yesterday, August 20, 2020.

The Second Lady walked into her office with the notion of working only to be surprised by her staff who had put in a lot of work to make the day special for their boss.

Some staff of the Second Lady hid in her office as she walked in and turned on the lights to surprise her with flowers, balloons and many wishes of good health and prosperity.

Mrs Bawumia, who was completely swept off her feet by the gesture from her staff, was seen blushing in the video.

According to her, though she was growing old, her staff, friends and loved ones had managed to make her happy and feel special on her 40th birthday.

She was also seen walking around her office and playing with the balloons while chit-chatting wth some of the people around.

As if that was not enough, a Surprise Party was held in her honour as she was seen dancing while cutting her birthday cake.

The Second Lady appeared all excited in her green dress and joined her staff to sing the famous ‘birthday song’ and requested to have a slice of her cake.

