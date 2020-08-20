Lovely photos of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, on the internet prove age is just a number as she turns a year older.

The Second Lady is celebrating her 40th birthday today, August 20, and photos of her have attracted eyeballs on social media.

Mrs Bawumia is one of the respected personalities who has won the hearts of people with her fashion statement.

From stealing various political events to her apparel for all functions of the country, here are some photos of Mrs Bawumia as she marks her day:

Watch the photos below: