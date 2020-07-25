Second Lady Samira Bawumia and son
Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is attracting all the eyeballs on social media after stepping out with her son, Abdul.

In a photo that has gone viral, the pair are captured looking sharp as they took a walk in an open space.

It is unknown where the photo was taken or which event they were attending, but the said picture has gone viral.

Mrs Baumia, who is the wife of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has two kids with her husband, Abdul and Nadia.

They have been together for more than a decade-and-half, having tied the knot in the mid-2000s.

In February, Mr and Mrs Bawumia celebrated their 16-year anniversary as a married couple.

Second lady of the Republic of 🇬🇭 and her Son ❤️at Accra Mall #concernghana #flashbackfriday

