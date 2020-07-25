The family of Gladys Awuni, a 16-year-old final year student of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region, is demanding justice after two motorbikers crushed her.

The suspects – Wahab Awudu, 35, and Kwaku Owusu, 33 – were riding an unregistered motorbike when they rammed into the final year student on her way to school after visiting her sick mother. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nyinahin Government Hospital after the incident on February 20, this year.

The family is still demanding justice after five months.

Police statement sighted stated: “The suspects were traveling from Agogoso towards Akota village. On reaching a section of the road at the outskirt of Otaakrom knocked the victim Gladys Awuni, aged 15, a day student of the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School”.

An autopsy report available and signed by one Dr Mark Forson declared that the victim died of a “severe head injury due to knock down.”

She was registered to sit for the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations as the first batch of the nation’s much-talked-about Free Senior High School students.

The suspects, are believed to be users of hard drugs including cocaine. They have been accused of abandoning the victim to her fate after knocking her down leading to her death.

READ ALSO:

“After knocking down my sister, they rather rushed to the hospital and left my sister unattended to at the accident scene,” a brother of the deceased said.

He continued: “These boys are always patronising a popular cocaine joint in the Otaakrom town. The police have been there a number of times to track down on the owner of the place. We are calling on the State to ensure that justice is served.”

Outgoing Nyinahin District Police Commander, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, said a docket on the case has been sent to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

He, however, could not confirm if the suspects are hard drugs dealers, but he assured that the police will get to the bottom of the case.