A liquefied petroleum gas tanker with registration number GN7453-15 which was fully-loaded with fuel has caught fire at Mampong Akwapem.

According to an eyewitnesse, the gas tanker, which was travelling from Accra, caught fire at Mampong-Akwapem in the Akwapem-North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The incident happened in front of the Mampong Akwapem Presbyterian SHS gate.

The eyewitness account indicated that students in the school including final year students writing their exit exams, Form Two students writing their end of semester exams, teachers, as well as EC officials embarking on ongoing Voters’ Regiatration Exercise in the school, had to flee for their lives.

“As we speak, the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service has brought the fire under control, and ensured that there is no loss of life and property.

“Parts of the vehicle, however, burnt,” the eyewitness said.