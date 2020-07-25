The Special Prosecutor has written to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to offer Samuel Adam Forster, one of the persons named in the Airbus scandal, an opportunity to accept to voluntarily evacuate to Ghana.

Mr Forster aka Samuel Adam Mahama is to join the evacuation flight for stranded Ghanaians in the United Kingdom to return to Ghana on Sunday, July 27.

Interpol’s Red Notice for Samuel Adams Mahama

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued a Red Notice for Samuel Adam Fosters aka Samuel Adam Mahama in connection with his role in the Airbus bribery scandal.

Special Prosecutor identifies Mahama as ‘Government Official 1’ in £5m Airbus scandal

He is being sought for allegedly accepting a bribe to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.

The Red Notice which was issued on July 10, said once Mr Adam Mahama is traced, “assurances are given that extradition will be sought upon the arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”

Ghana is one of five countries in which the European aviation giant, Airbus, paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts, leading a court in Britain to slap a fine of £3 billion on the company.

Airbus Scandal

In court documents and hearings, Airbus admitted five counts of failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.

The scheme was run by a unit at Airbus’ French headquarters, which its one-time chief executive, Tom Enders, reportedly called “bullshit castle”.

According to the report, there are six key actors involved in the scandal regarding Ghana.

Investigators from the UK’s SFO identified them only as Government Official 1 (high ranking and elected), Intermediary 5 (British national and close relative of Government Official 1), Company D (corporate vehicle for Intermediary 5 – shareholder), Intermediary 6 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), Intermediary 7 (British national and associate of Intermediary 5), as well as Intermediary 8 (Spanish company and front for Intermediary 5).

Other British citizens; Philip Sean Middlemiss; Sarah Davis and Sarah Furneaux are connected to the case for their roles in the scandal.

Amidu’s reason for evacuation of Samuel Adam Mahama to Ghana

Explaining the reasons for the undertaking, Mr Martin Amidu who signed the letter stated that, “amongst other reasons for the letter to the said Ministry, the Samuel Adam Mahama’s elder brother of full blood who without a doubt and the evidence available to this Office answers to the description of the elected Government Official 1 allegedly granted a denial interview to the Daily Graphic which published same on June 20, 2020, fortunately containing suspected admissions that he is the elected Government Official 1 referred to in the UK judgement.

“Serving appointees of this government have been unable to obtain the voice recording of this interview to enable the Office to confront the former president with his own admissions in the interview as answering to the description to the brother of Samuel Adam Mahama as Intermediary 5.

According to the Special Prosecutor, this information notwithstanding, his Office and his person has been attacked.

Mr Amidu said he is continuously being “attacked “as bitter old man” settling scores with Samuel Adam Mahama and his accomplices who the Special Prosecutor does not know and has never met.”

The Special Prosecutor said his letter to the Foreign Ministry also explained the importance of depoliticising the issue thereby asking the Ghana High Commissioner to the UK to “urgently facilitate the voluntary evacuation of Samuel Adam Mahama to Ghana.”

The former Attorney General believes this will afford Mr Adam Mahama the opportunity to not only save his image but also that of his brother, the former president, who accuses the Office of the Special Prosecutor of tainting his image.

“This is because util Samuel Adam Mahama answers in court for the suspected allegations discovered by the investigation of this Office against him as a Ghanaian citizen, the unwarranted politicisation of this simple corruption crime by his family and supporters will continue,” Mr Amidu said.