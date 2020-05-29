Samira Bawumia stepped up her fashion game after becoming the Second Lady of the country.

Ghana’s Second Lady is one of the respected personalities who has won the heart of people with her fashion statement.

Although she hardly goes to red carpet events, the style influencer always inspires us with her beautiful looks.

She has been rocking stunning apparels by popular Ghanaian brand, Pistis and we are so much in love with everything she wears.

Pistis, at the core, prides itself on creating masterpieces for every client and, as a result, has garnered a name as the leader in special occasion clothes.

From stealing the various political events to her apparel for all functions of the country, here are our top five looks by Mrs Bawumia: