The Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, marked his 60th birthday celebration over the weekend.

High-profile celebrities such as the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia; Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare among others were present to celebrate with him.

Taking to his Facebook page to thank his wife, friends, family, church members and members from the clergy for gracing the event, the man of God said:

“What a truly beautiful service! God bless each and everyone of you! @sbawumia @cagyinasare , my darling beautiful wife @mamaritak and everyone of you who came with kind words, prayers and goodwill. God will surely increase you! Your life will never be the same! Join us this evening for the Grand Durbar at the Oil Dome!”

In another post, he said: “Today is the day the Lord has made. I would like to thank you all for your birthday wishes and for all your love and messages. God has been faithful. Happy birthday to me 🙏🏽.”

More photos from the event below:

Reverend Korankye Ankrah hugs Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

residing Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare at 60th anniversary of Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah

Samira Bawumia, Second Lady, hugs Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah on his 60th birthday celebration

From Left, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah and Samira Bawumia

Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, premier lady of Royalhouse Chapel International and wife of the Apostle General

Mr and Mrs Korankye Ankrah