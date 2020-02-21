Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Slip Entertainment, Mark Okraku Mantey, has dared critics of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to mention any music award scheme better than it.

The astute music producer’s comment follows a recent social media campaign against Charterhouse’s VGMA.

Some fans, who were aggrieved by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s indefinite ban, contributed to the hashtag #VGMABeScam on Twitter to discredit the scheme instituted 20 years ago by event organisers, Charterhouse.

Reacting to the issue, Mr Mantey stressed that no awards scheme in Ghana could be compared to Charterhouse’s VGMA.

“None of them come close. I am throwing a challenge. Anyone who knows any award scheme in this country that you watch and see that this award scheme is glamorous, it looks close to what we witness in the West. The only one that we can brag of is VGMA’’, he said.

The CEO of Slip Entertainment said that many of the award events in Ghana are struggling and lack the investment Charterhouse has made into the VGMAs.

’’Music video awards…has done relatively well but you still can’t compare that to VGMA. Show me any award scheme that you know…. You watch all of them, see if you will see any that looks like a scheme that money has been spent to deliver,’’ he challenged.

Charterhouse is still celebrating 20 years of the Ghana Music Awards and will soon release the list of nominees for the 2020 edition.