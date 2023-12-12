Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, says rap sensation, King Paluta deserves to be crowned New Artiste of the Year at the next Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

According to Abeiku Santana, it would be disastrous if King Paluta is not given the title.

“If the New Artiste of the Year is not given to King Paluta, then I think that would be the end of the VGMA. I am part of the VGMA Board, and I will vote for King Paluta, and I am sorry for the rest,” Abeiku Santana said.

King Paluta, under the year of review, has garnered over five million streams from his two hit songs, “Yahitte” and “Sika Aba Fie.”

He recently received massive commendation from rap legend, Okyeame Kwame, who touted him as one of the biggest music prodigies from Ashanti Region.