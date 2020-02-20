Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, is over the moon after his best friend footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor told him to choose for himself, any of his expensive cars.

The Togolese footballer is currently outside Ghana but Funny Face posted a video in which he was seen in his mansion spending some good time.

Even though, the video appears old, the caption got many laughing.

In the video, Funny Face asked the cameraman to discontinue the shoot since people could easily tell he didn’t own the fleet of cars parked behind him with registered number plate initialed, “SEA”.

He further thanked Adebayor for motivating him and encouraging him to move forward in life.

But Adebayor in the comment section asked Funny Face to feel free to go for any of the parked cars.

I actually just got back from training; you made my day man, go to the house take any car you want man, Adebayor commented.

Find the post below: