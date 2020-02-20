The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will name a new Communications Director following the resignation of Tamimu Issah who was acting in the position on Wednesday.

Tamimu, who has worked at the Communication Department of the GFA for the past fourteen years resigned last Wednesday.

It is unknown what led to his decision to resign but information available to Adomonline.com suggests the acting PRO has not been well for some time now and has not been able to perform his duties.

READ ALSO

The Ghana Football Association will, however, name Dreams FC PRO, Henry Asante Twum as the new Communications Director for the Ghana FA on Monday.

Mr Asante Twum will be assisted by renowned sports broadcaster, Saddick Adams of Angel FM.

Asante Twum has previously worked with GFA president, Kurt Okraku at Dreams FC.