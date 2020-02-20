President Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on the floor of parliament on Thursday manifested signs of a person who had caught a cold.

The president, making his introductory remarks on the success of last year’s Year of Return initiative, sniffled multiple times, indicating he had indeed caught a cold.

“Events in life leave an after-glow…president sniffles…members of parliament would have to forgive me, I have a very bad cold,” President Akufo-Addo said.

SoNA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition which requires the President of the Republic to report on the status of the country and unveil government’s agenda for the coming year.

