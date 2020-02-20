Pastries giants, Kemllys, your Cakeboss, have donated a number of items to the inmates of the Christian Rehabilitation Center (REMAR) Orphanage home at Tema, in the Greater Accra Region.

The donations formed part of Kemllys’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The gesture which included a donation of assorted items worth GHC 5000 was also to celebrate the Valentine Month of love and to mark the opening of a new branch for the company at Tema.

Speaking to journalists, Mrs Tiffany Dawson, the Kemllys Manageress said her outfit believes that “of whom much is given, much is required”; therefore as much as the business receives from society in the form of patronage, it is only appropriate to give back to society.

Mrs Tiffany Dawson, Kemllys Manageress, presenting an item to one of the inmates

Mrs Tiffany Dawson said “In line with this belief, Kemllys is donating items to Christian Rehabilitation Centre REMAR TEMA orphanage in Tema as part of our Corporate Social Responsibilities “

They are sharing the blessings they have received with the less priviledged in celebration of the month of love and marking the opening of a new branch in Tema.

Kemllys your Cakeboss, she promised would like to inform the Tema Community that “we are not only here to market our delicious cakes and food but also serve in every way we can adding that the less privileged children are always on our hearts” .

She encouraged the management of the REMAR Center to continue doing their best in putting smiles on the faces of the orphans, “your efforts will never go unnoticed as God almighty will surely pay you back”.

Sh expressed the optimism that the less privileged children will also survive and be productive citizens to Ghana and humanity in general;; “Every individual on earth has a purpose for which God brought the person to be and it is my hope that these children will grow and be better citizens of Ghana”.

Mrs. Tiffany Dawson further promised that the donation would not be a onetime exercise. She added ” now that we are closer to the orphanage, we shall be supporting them often with the little that we can to put smiles on the faces of these innocent children.

Some of the inmates in a group photo with staff of Kemllys

On his part, Master Justice Morrison, the Assistant Administrator for the Orphanage expressed his appreciation to Kemllys for the kind gesture done them.

He used the opportunity to enumerate certain challenges bedeviling the orphanage which amongst other things has to do with finances.

Master Morrison who was himself an old boy of Remar mentioned that they face difficulties in settling their rent bills for the building that housed the children as well as paying of the children’s school fees, utility bills amongst others.

He seized the opportunity to appeal to corporate bodies, philanthropists and individuals to emulate the examples of Kemllys and come to their aid with the little that they could to enable them work effectively to put smiles on children’s faces.

The Tema Remar Center which currently has 26 inmates, he said has three category of children under its care. To this end, he mentioned orphans, street children as well as truants as the category of children under their care who all have been enrolled at the Community 11 Complex School at Tema.

Among the items donated were:

1 Milk 410 g 5 trays

2 Tin Tomatoes 2.2 kg 4 trays

3 Cooking Oil 3 Cartons

4 Rice 2 bags

5 Towels 36 pcs

6 Bathing Sponge 10 full pcs

7 Bathing Soap 2 boxes

8 Pomade Cocoa Butter 16 pcs

9 School Bags 30 pcs

10 Card Board 10 pcs

11 Exercise Book 5 packs

12 Maths Set 36 pcs

13 Note 3 30 pcs

14 English Dictionary 10 pcs

15 French Dictionary 5 pcs

16 Blue pens 2 Boxes

17 Sharpener 60pcs

18 Eraser 60pcs

19 Poster colours (six pack) 5pcs

20 Set of painting brushes 5 pcs

21 Ruler Pack of 30

22 Football (Adult & children) 4 pcs

23 Football pump 1 pc

24 Drinks 4 cartons

25 Sachet Water 10 bags