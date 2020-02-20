President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to brace up for the aftermath of the popular Year of Return initiative that had thousands visiting Ghana from the diaspora last year.

According to the President, the Year of Return sparked an afterglow that Ghanaians must cherish to the core hence the need to keep it blazing to put Ghana on the map consistently.

Naming Beyond the Return as the sub initiative, the First Man of the country during his 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) said: We’re putting measures in place to take us beyond the return. The Ministry of Tourism and Ghana Tourism Authority are leading the charge to make Ghana an attractive and an irresistible destination.

READ ALSO

He further thanked Hollywood stars such as Boris Kodjoe for championing the idea of inviting colleague ace actors and celebrities to visit Ghana.

We are grateful for leveraging their star power to attract thousands to the land of their fathers as Ghana is the land of opportunity to make others invest and we are grateful to their contribution.

The Year of Return, 2019, was linked to the 400th anniversary of slaves landing in the United States (US) – said to be the first recorded arrival of enslaved Africans in the Americas.

Ghana was a key transit point for transporting slaves and the president said his country felt a responsibility to welcome all those who could trace their ancestry to Africa.