President Akufo-Addo has told parliament that the government has not ruled out the option of evacuating Ghanaian students from Wuhan due to the outbreak of Coronavirus if it becomes necessary.

The President’s comments follows a call by the Minority for the country to urgently evacuate the over 4,000 Ghanaians, including students, trapped in China as the Asian country battles with the deadly coronavirus.

Delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament Thursday, the President said some of the comments around the matter have been politically motivated to spread fear and panic.

Government is in constant contact with experts in China on how to deal with the situation. If the evacuation of the Ghanaians in China becomes necessary it will be done, the President promised.

It is bad to introduce vile politics in the discussion about Ghanaians in China following the outbreak of coronavirus in that country. $500 dollars has been given to every Ghanaian student in China he said.

He asked Ghanaians not to forget that the remittances from Ghanaians abroad, constitute an important part of the economy.

The President says the measure of his administration’s progress is in how the citizens themselves feel and not what naysayers and his political opponents say.