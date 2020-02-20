Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong says he cannot groom someone to take over from him when he decides to leave Parliament permanently.

According to him, the Assin Central seat is not a Chieftaincy seat where he will decide to groom someone specifically to occupy his position when he retires from Parliament.

To him, individuals who are interested in the position should groom themselves so that when the time is ripe, the best candidate takes over in order to make the lives of the people better.

Kennedy was speaking on NET 2 TV.

He mentioned that for him, he believes in competition because that will prepare the next generation to take over from him when he leaves the seat; the reason why he’s against the move by party officials to make any candidate go unopposed.

“I can’t groom any individual to take over from me. Those who want to take over should groom themselves because the Assin seat is not a chieftaincy seat where I will groom someone and prepare him to become my successor.

This is why I’m against party officials preventing others from contesting because if we are no more we need to be sure we have people competent enough to take over. There is a need for an equal playing field for all of us so these people can groom themselves to take over from us.”

Hon. Kennedy mentioned that it is prudent the capacities of the next generation will be built by allowing them to contest incumbent MPs so they are prepared for the future of the party.