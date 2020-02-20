Nigeria teams up with India in new "Namaste Wahala" telenovela

The Nigerian star of upcoming movie Namaste Wahala has told fans that filming has wrapped ahead of its release on 24 April.

Ini Dima-Okojie plays opposite Indian actor Ruslaan Mumtaz in a “love story that cuts across the cultures of two countries”.

News of the upcoming film has delighted and amused fans:

“Nollywood featuring Bollywood? This is about to be the most dramatic, over-exaggerated movie ever made,” Twitter user Official Gracie said.

“The name alone wants me to watch it. Namaste [means] peace. Wahala [means] trouble/problem. Gotta watch it with some Chicken Biryani and Jollof Rice for the culture(s),” said Jerome Antwin-Lewis.

“A Nollybollywood romance called Namaste Wahala is exactly the type of film this world needs. I cannot wait to see it,” Ronke Lawal tweeted.

OkayAfrica points out that this isn’t the first Nollywood-Bollywood crossover – that distinction belongs to the 2017 film J.U.D.E., it says.

Nigeria and India boast two of the world’s biggest film industries – each year generating an estimated $800m (£620m) and $2.6bn respectively.

