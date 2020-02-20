Kiva Foundation over the weekend donated assorted items worth GHC 8,000 to the Royal Seed Home Orphanage in Bawjiase in the Central region of Ghana.

Kiva Foundation embarks on various charity events across the country, and in celebrating their one year Anniversary, they visited the orphanage to wine and dine with the less-privileged children.

MORE STORIES:

The items Kiva Foundation donated to the orphanage home

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kiva Foundation, Richmond Kwame Senaya, who goes by the name Rich Lampard stressed on the importance of giving back to society.

He gave out items such as bags of rice, exercise books, cooking oils, drinks among other products that can aid the upkeep of the children.

According to Mr Senaya, the foundation has come to stay, adding that, he is keen to improve the standard of living of people who have thin opportunities to making it in life.

He called on more stakeholders to come on board and help push the good agenda of Kiva Foundation, thereby, giving hope to the hopeless across the country.

You can follow Kiva Foundation on Facebook: Kiva Foundation

See photos of the donation below: