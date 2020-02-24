Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas was always a pretty charitable guy — and that didn’t end with his death earlier this month.

The silver-screen icon, who died Feb. 5 at the age of 103, left the bulk of his $80 million estate to the Douglas Foundation, the charity he co-founded nearly six decades ago, it was revealed Sunday.

The nonprofit benefits the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center and a St. Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students.

The Douglas Foundation, created in 1964 by Douglas and his wife Anne Beydens Douglas, also doles out dollars to Westwood’s Sinai Temple and Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theater, a restored venue.

Anne Douglas, who was married to the acting legend for 65 years, still serves as the nonprofit’s managing trustee.

“The Douglas Foundation’s principal goal is to help those who cannot otherwise help themselves,” the group’s Web site says.

“Its primary focus is improving education and health, fostering the well-being, and most importantly developing new opportunities for the child who hold our future in the their hands.”

Douglas is known for classic films like “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and “Ace in the Hole” — and as the father of famed actor Michael Douglas.

It’s unclear who will get the rest of Kirk Douglas’ money — about $10 million — but in addition to Anne, he is survived by Joel Douglas, the couple’s son, and Peter and Michael, his sons from his first marriage.

Joel is a film producer and Peter is a television producer.

A fourth son, Eric, died of an accidental overdose in Manhattan in 2004.

Michael doesn’t stand to inherit any dough — not that he would need it.

The “Wall Street” star is worth about $300 million in his own right.

Michael — along with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones — praised his father’s loving and charitable ways when he announced his death this month.

“Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael Douglas said in a statement at the time.

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply dad,” the younger Douglas said.

“To Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their living grandfather, and to his wife, Anne, a wonderful husband.”

He called his late father “a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Kirk Douglas was born in Amsterdam to Jewish immigrant parents from present-day Belarus.

His acting career in the US spanned seven decades.

In addition to a 1996 lifetime-achievement Oscar, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981, the Jefferson Award for public service in 1983 and was named to the French Legion of Honor in 1985.