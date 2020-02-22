Emmanuel Adebayor (L) and Funny Face

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has been over the moon since his best friend Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor gifted him one of his luxurious cars.

Funny Face in a video thanked the Togolese football star for the motivation and encouragement given him by his pal over the years.

READ:

In a reply to Funny Face, Adebayor asked the comedian to feel free and go for any of his parked cars.

I actually just got back from training; you made my day man, go to the house take any car you want man, Adebayor commented.

Following the gift, the comedian in a video called his long time pal his manager.

Watch the video below

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR