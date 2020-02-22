Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has been over the moon since his best friend Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor gifted him one of his luxurious cars.

Funny Face in a video thanked the Togolese football star for the motivation and encouragement given him by his pal over the years.

READ:

In a reply to Funny Face, Adebayor asked the comedian to feel free and go for any of his parked cars.

I actually just got back from training; you made my day man, go to the house take any car you want man, Adebayor commented.

Following the gift, the comedian in a video called his long time pal his manager.

Watch the video below