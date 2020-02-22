Popular Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has been over the moon since his best friend Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor gifted him one of his luxurious cars.
Funny Face in a video thanked the Togolese football star for the motivation and encouragement given him by his pal over the years.
In a reply to Funny Face, Adebayor asked the comedian to feel free and go for any of his parked cars.
I actually just got back from training; you made my day man, go to the house take any car you want man, Adebayor commented.
Following the gift, the comedian in a video called his long time pal his manager.
Watch the video below
Everybody has a Guardian Angel in life .. one day you meet yours .just have a clean heart and always be genuine to dem ,you will be surprised da kinda blessing dat will come ur way .If @e_adebayor is humble who am I , KASOA VANDAMME “ da tin sef ei over me “ Bayoooooooorrrr 😀 pic.twitter.com/ECVZ0A0rQx— KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) February 22, 2020