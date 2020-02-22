The Ghana Education Service (GES) in a press release dated February 22, 2020, stated it has began investigations into reports of examination papers leakage hours to the Service’s maiden examination promotion process for teachers to various positions.

Media houses such as Joy News reported of the leakage some few hours to the commencement of the exams.

Reacting to the reportage, management of GES, assured of sanctioning any individual, group, supervisor or invigilator found to have engaged in any form of examination malpractice before, during and after the examinations.

All 75 multiple choice questions and their answers for the various teacher positions are said to have been leaked.

Some teachers speaking to Joy News’ Richard Nyarko, expressed surprise at how quickly some of their colleagues were able to finish answering all 75 questions under 20 minutes and were very eager to leave the hall.

This is the first time the Service is conducting the exam, a shift from the usual interviews conducted annually.

The examination process sought to promote teachers involved to Superintendents, Principal Superintendents, Assistant Director I and II as well as the Deputy Director positions.

The promotion examination took place on February 20 and 21.