Comedian and actor Funny Face couldn’t conceal his joy when his best friend footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor asked him to choose any of his luxurious cars as a gift.

The Club Olimpia striker, after sighting a funny video of Funny Face flexing with his fleet of cars asked him to make a choice.

I actually just got back from training; you made my day man, go to the house take any car you want man, Adebayor told Funny Face.

The comedian, with full zeal and vim, stormed the footballer’s house and behold, he was given access to Adebayor’s garage.

The expensive cars lined-up in the parkway included Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, Bentley, S-Class Benz, Porsche Panameras among other muscle cars.

Elated Funny Face first skipped many of them before settling on a white 4-wheel-drive Porsche.

What got many laughing was when he told the holder the keys not to “delay my destiny.”

This isn’t the first time Adebayor would gift Funny Face a car.

He earlier gifted him a Range Rover Autobiography with a blank cheque on his birthday.

Watch video of Funny Face making his choice below: