Former Acting Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Tamimu Issah, has taken a swipe at Kurt Okraku for accusing him wrongfully.

Tamimu, who has being with the GFA’s Communications Department for the past 14 years has left his role with no specific reason.

Mr Tamimu announced his resignation on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

However, President of the Ghana FA, Mr Okraku, speaking on Joy FM‘s Personality Profile show on Thursday revealed he was not aware of Tamimu’s decision to leave his role.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman shockingly said no one will quit his role if the person believes in his leadership and vision.

“Yes, I was a bit surprised because he never spoke to me but I read the email which he addressed to the General Secretary,” he said.

“All communications are addressed to the General Secretary. If he had spoken to me, I am sure I would have had one or two words to share with him, but the FA continues beyond that,” he added.

However, in a Facebook post by Tamimu Issah on Thursday night after the interview he slammed Mr Okraku and accused him of lying.

Tamimu’s post reads: “You can lie to the people. But you cannot lie to your conscience and God!!!.

Mr Okraku confirmed that the GFA will name a new Communications Director in the next few days.

“Yes, it’s been accepted; in the next few days, a new director of communications will be appointed by the football association,” he said.

“I want to work with people who believe in my way; I keep saying this all the time.”

Adomonline.com can confirm that Dreams FC’s Henry Asante Twum will be named as the new Communications Director of the Ghana FA on Monday.

Tamimu Issah was named as the Acting Spokesperson for the GFA after Kurt Okraku was elected as Ghana FA boss in October last year.