Comedian Funny Face has been spotted driving a white four-wheel-drive Porsche vehicle which was given to him as a gift by his bestfriend footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor.

Over the past few days, the comedian, who is also an actor, has been trending after the Club Olimpia striker asked him to visit his mansion and choose any car of his choice.

After making his selection, Funny Face shared a video where he was cruising in the car around the city of Accra.

Adomonline.com earlier reported when Funny Face stormed Adebayor’s house to fish out his choice.

Watch Funny Face enjoying his new car below: