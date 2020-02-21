Singer Becca has sent a lovely message to actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, as she celebrates her first birthday.

The ‘African Woman’ hit maker asked for God’s blessings as she marks this milestone.

In an Instagram post, Becca simply typed:

“May the good Lord bless and protect you Nana and your beautiful daughter… May the Lord be your shield and direct your path… Indeed God has done it and will continue to do it… happy birthday Baby Maxin @iamamamcbrown 💕 I’m so proud of you. A good heart always wins!”

McBrown officially lifted the self-imposed veil off her daughter’s face to mark her first birthday.

The actress, who until now shielded her baby from the public’s eye, had hinted the public would only be given the opportunity to see her baby, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, when she clocks one.

True to her word, the actress has shared exquisite photos of her one-year-old daughter to mark her first birthday today, February 21, 2020.

Even though Adomonline.com readers have had the benefit of seeing ‘stolen’ shots of Maxin in an earlier report, the elated mother on Instagram used the opportunity of the birthday to share the exclusive official photos with the rest of the world for the viewing pleasure of the public.

