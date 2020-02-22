After flooding social media with her daughter’s beautiful photos, Nana Ama McBrown took Maxin to the Ashanti Children’s Home at Kodie near Kumasi to celebrate the birthday with the kids there.
More videos have popped up showing the party was actually a big one and a star-studded event.
Below are some videos that have popped up so far:
View this post on Instagram
@iamamamcbrown, her team and celebrity friends exchange pleasantries at her daughter @iambabymaxin’s first birthday celebration happening now in Kumasi. . . . . . . . . #GhanaPaparazzi #AfricaPaparazzi #NkonkonsaCelebVideo #Nkonkonsa #Ghana #Africa #Accra #Celebrities #Kumasi #Nkonkonsa #Celebrity