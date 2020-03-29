Kiva Foundation presents 400 sanitisers, others to residents at Lapaz

After giving out items worth GH¢ 8,000.00 to the Royal Seed Home Orphanage at Bawjiase in the Central region of Ghana, Chief Executive Officer of Kiva Foundation has joined the list of philanthropists supporting the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown in Ghana.

Richmond Kwame Senaya, who goes by the name Rich Lampard, told Adomonline.com that prices of sanitisers had shot up in the market, hence it would be right he embarks on such a gesture.

Richmond Kwame Senaya, aka Rich Lampard, CEO of Kiva Foundation

Another factor that urged him to also present monies to those who couldn’t afford provisions for the 14-day exercise was because I know what it means to not have money for some basic needs.

Hand Sanitisers donated by Kiva Foundation

Residents rush in for Sanitisers

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 11 new coronavirus cases, according to an update from the Ghana Health Service, Sunday.

Ten of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern region.

Richmond Kwame Senaya, aka Rich Lampard, CEO of Kiva Foundation giving out sanitisers to Lapaz residents

The 10 cases were Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked up following intelligence report.

The 11th case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

This brings the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Ghana to 152 with five deaths.

More photos below:

Women receiving hand sanitisers at Lapaz