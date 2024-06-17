Kiva Foundation, led by some of its executive members, has made a generous donation to Chosen Children’s Home in Accra.

The donation included a variety of essential items such as bags of water, Power-zone bleach, bags of rice and maize, gari, washing powder, biscuits, drinks, cooking oil, clothes, Indomie noodles, soaps, toilet rolls, baby diapers, and more.

Richmond Kwame Senaya, known as Rich Lampard, the CEO of the foundation, expressed his commitment to continuing these charitable efforts.

“I know what it means to grow up without a primary family,” he said. “I am committed to continuing this annual obligation to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged.”

Some of the foundation’s members called on others to follow their example and remember the blessings that come from helping those in need.

“It’s important to give back to the community and support those who are less fortunate. The joy and blessings derived from helping the needy are immeasurable,” they reiterated.

The donation by the Kiva Foundation is a testament to their ongoing dedication to supporting vulnerable children and making a positive impact in their lives.