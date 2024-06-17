Personnel from the Suhum Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully rescued a mentally unstable man who was found stranded atop a pillar under an overpass in Suhum.

The circumstances leading to him being in such position remain unclear.

The rescue operation required the coordinated efforts of GNFS personnel, with some climbing to the top of the pillar while others remained on the ground to ensure the man’s safety.

Spectators watched anxiously as the team carefully guided him back to ground.

Using a ladder, the rescuers demonstrated skills and professionalism as they carefully positioned the man back down to the ground safely

The GNFS personnel averted what could have been a potentially dangerous situation.

