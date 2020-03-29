Hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality sector can operate during the partial lockdown in Accra and Kumasi due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But they are required to work under strict protocols as outlined by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority

ALSO READ

Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Akwasi Agyeman gave this clarification at a press briefing in Accra, Sunday.

The protocols are:

All hotels can operate as normal and host guests.

Restaurants can serve only guests.

Staff must wear IDs and will be provided with special passes.

Food chains and restaurants must operate only takeout services.

People cannot eat in restaurants.

All drinking bars, night clubs, pubs within the lockdown areas must remain CLOSED (emphasis his).

Listen to full directive in audio above.