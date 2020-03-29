The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga is asking constituents in the affected areas not to rush back home.

He said indigenes of the region in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi may import the virus to Bawku should they return to their villages.

“Rushing to Bawku will not only be exposing people back home to the danger of the spread of the pandemic but heighten the anxiety already associated with it amongst the general public” Hon Ayariga appealed in a statement.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

Hon. Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central is appealing to the indigenes of Bawku in Accra, Ashaiman, Tema, Kumasi and all other areas within government’s partial locked down not to immediately rush back to Bawku.

He admonished that government does not intend to punish them with such measures but acting in the larger national interest adding that the object of the lockdown is to contain the virus in the areas affected.

Rushing to Bawku will not only be exposing people back home to the danger of the spread of the pandemic but heighten the anxiety already associated with it amongst the general public.

He made this known to Bawku residents in Accra and made available some food supplies to those at circle and Avenor to encourage them to stay.

“When there is a lockdown, government efforts will be concentrated in the lockdown zone so when you take yourself outside the zone and you happen to be infected you will not likely receive urgent attention like those in the lockdown zone” the MP stated.

He extended this appeal to Bawku indigenes resident in Ashiaman, Kumasi and other areas.