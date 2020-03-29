The joint police and military personnel deployed to ensure law and order during the lockdown Monday dawn have given the assurance that they will discharge their duties with a human face.

Director of National Operations of the ‘Operation Covid Safety’ team , DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba said his men do not intend to terrorize the citizenry.

“It is a humanitarian operation; not a war. We’re not going to intimidate anybody, we’re going to support to achieve the overall objective of the president of Ghana,” he noted at a press conference in Accra Sunday.

The focus of the operation, DCOP Gariba said is to ensure law and order is obtained with maximum cooperation from the citizenry.

“Prevailing circumstances mean that stricter measures have to be put in place to contain and halt the spread of the virus within our country, especially in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi, which have been identified by the Ghana Health Service as the ‘hotspots’ of the infections,” he said.

