Former Black Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Opoku Afriyie, popularly known as Beyie ’Wizard’ has been pronounced dead.

He died at age 75.

According to reports, he passed away on Sunday, 29 March, 2019 in Kumasi.

Details of his death remain unknown.

The former Black Stars management member was a member of the squad that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations that made Ghana the first team to win the cup thrice.

Afriyie scored the two goals in the final of that tournament.

He also played in the 1980 African Cup of Nations where Ghana failed to defend the title.