The Ayew brothers have taken the #StayAtHomeCampaign to a different level as they release their own version of the challenge.

The #StayAtHomeChallenge emerged following the suspension of football activities around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of Ghanaian players have taken part in the challenge with the Ayew brothers being the latest to join.

The Ayews engaged in a familiar territory by engaging in what can be described as ‘toilet roll juggling’ just as footballers juggle football.

Andre Ayew started the passing session after producing a nice skill before he finished off with a nice bicycle kick after a combination from his brothers Rahim and Jordan Ayew.

Over 500,000 people have tested positive for the virus with Ghana recording 141 cases with 5 people reported dead at the time of this publication.

Andre Ayew is currently the skipper of the Black Stars and plays alongside his brother, Jordan Ayew in the Ghana attack.

Jordan and Andre were having a good football season with their various clubs before the suspension of the Premier League and the Championship.

Rahim Ayew represented Ghana in the 2010 FIFA World Cup staged in South Africa.

