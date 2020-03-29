First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has wished her husband, President Akufo-Addo a special happy birthday as he turns 76 today March 29,2020.

Recognising the pressure on her husband as Ghana battles to control the spread of coronavirus, she encouraged him to look up to God.

The First Lady took to her Instagram page, to celebrate her lovely husband.

She wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the First gentleman of the land, my dear husband. On this day may God guide and strengthen you as you navigate these rough waters. It will always be well with you my love’.