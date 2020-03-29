The Cape Coast District Police in the early hours of Sunday picked up 6 persons at a church.

According to Joy News’ Central Regional correspondent, it is not clear what their charge is because the police are yet to indicate that.

The people who were picked up told the reporter they went to clean their church.

Their leader said after cleaning their church, they decided to say a prayer before they exited.

But the police said they were flaunting the President’s directive on social distancing law and arrested them.

“By opening the church, they have breached the president’s directive,” a police officer told the reporter.

According to the police, they should not have opened the church in the first place.