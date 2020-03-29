The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has converted its offices into a temporal warehouse to store food, toiletries and other consumables ahead of the lockdown.

This is to enable Ghanaian students’ leadership to distribute the items to students during the two-week lockdown.

A statement copied to Adomonline.com said “the Accra office of NUGS is earmarked to hold food items for distribution in Accra, Tema and Kasoa”.

The National Union of Ghana Students ( NUGS) under the leadership of Isaac Hyde has converted its offices into a temporal storage houses to hold food items, toiletries and other consumables which will be distributed to students who access this intervention across the country starting Monday 30th March, 2020 and will last over the 2-week lockdown period.

The delivery-upon-request services will cover lockdown areas in major cities of Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema.

The Secretariat has since Friday, vacated its office in Accra and has since begun stocking the place following emergency meetings it held over the lockdown.

The Accra office of NUGS is earmarked to hold food items for distribution in Accra, Tema and Kasoa. There are 3 other mini stations set up in Kumasi.

Details of call lines and distribution routes will be announced later today on various media platforms of the Union as well as student groups.

According to the leader of the largest student movement, this move forms part of the commitment of his outfit and his executives to serve the students of this nation even in such trying times. He added the NUGS Food & Goods Bank will complement state efforts to mitigating on the implications of the lockdown especially in deprived areas of the cities to be affected. He disclosed students who will access this food and goods bank will be required to provide student ID upon delivery for authentication.

He said the initiative is largely funded by the IGF of the Union hence, called for more support from organizations, individuals and philanthropists, adding that donors are discouraged in giving out cash, rather an online shopping system will be made available to them to shop into the bank for onward distribution. Donors can call the Covid19-NUGS Campaign Cordinator on 0501148730 [ Nana Akua Afriyie Busia ] to support the cause.

Meanwhile, leader Hyde advised students across the country to adhere to personal precautions announced by the World Health Organisation and the Government of Ghana even in their homes during this lockdown period.

Acknowledged partners thus far:

Veritas :

A courier service-providers with many years of experience.

Paradise Mineral Water of the Baby-Jet Foundation:

Producers of well purified water

&

Trotro Tractors & Goona Services:

Agribusiness with many affiliates in Ghana and Africa.

Signed

Nana Osei Yaw Bellucci

NUGS Press & Information Secretary

Isaac Jay Hyde,

Leader, NUGS 2019| 2020