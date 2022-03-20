Kiva Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, reached out to the to Jumapo Anglican Children’s School in the Eastern Region to support them with some items after they chanced on the condition of the students.

The items that were donated included 15 bags of cement, 20 slates of roofing sheet, 70 bags of water, stationery, plywood, sports attires and children’s clothes among other items such as a cash donation to sustain them.

The Chief Executive Officer, Richmond Kwame Senaya, who goes by the name Rich Lampard and members who form part of the foundation said they heard about the plea of the school and decided to help since that is what their organisation stands for.

“Looking at their canteen it’s even not in a good form, we decided that we will bring them these items and building materials to put one up. We also gave them some textbooks after we heard their plea. We have given them money too and others such as paint to even finesse the building,” he said.

Students in Jumapo Anglican Children’s School in Koforidua showed gratitude to Kiva Foundation amid highlighting other situations that make them struggle to keep up with their classes.

The Headmistress of the school thanked Kiva Foundation for their kind gesture and further appealed to other individuals and corporations including the government to come to their aid.

“We thank Kiva Foundation for helping us out and we truly appreciate. We have many issues we deal with here and the items they brought will go a long way to give us some comfort. God bless them,” one said.

Also, one of the students, Christiana Amponsah, said their roof leaks anytime it rains, hence the roofing sheets donated will be of great use.

She, however, added that, they lack an ICT lab so whenever they want to learn ICT, they borrow computers from other schools to make it happen.

Other items, they complained about includes lack of library and other sporting amenities to make their schooling better.

Meanwhile, Kiva Foundation, after their kind gesture, gave the school a sense of assurance to return with an outstanding package in an attempt to ease their burdens to provide an excellent environment for learning.

MORE: