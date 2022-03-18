A Russian model who called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” has been found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase, it has been reported.

Gretta Vedler went missing a year ago after her anti-Putin social media rant, in which the 23-year-old said the Russian President’s drive to “enhance the integrity of Russia” would end in tears. The two events do not appear to be connected, the New York Post reports.

Her “jealous” ex-boyfriend, Dmitry Korovin, has now confessed to strangling her to death after an argument over money in Moscow that was unrelated to Vedler’s political views.

The 23-year-old told police that he slept in a hotel room for three nights with her corpse – which he put inside a newly-bought suitcase – before driving her nearly 500km to the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, and abandoning the body in the boot of a car.

Russian model Gretta Vedler called Vladimir Putin a “psychopath” and was found dead in a suitcase a year later.

He allegedly demonstrated, in a video from Russia’s Investigative Committee, how he killed the model, making a full confession.

Korovin continued to post to Vedler’s social media, to make it look like she was still alive, he told detectives.

Vedler’s page had posts updated as recently as yesterday.

She had been missing for a year but her Instagram remained updated.

Vedler’s ex-boyfriend reportedly confessed to strangling her and disposing of her body.

In January 2021, a month before she was murdered, Ms Vedler had raised concerns over Putin’s crackdown on protests and desire to enhance the integrity of Russia.

“Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of humiliation in childhood, he could not stand up for himself due to his [slight] physical form, it is not surprising that he left after law school and joined the KGB,” she wrote, according to The Mirror.

“Such people are timid and fearful from childhood, afraid of noise and darkness, strangers, so traits such as caution, restraint, and lack of communication are developed early in their character.

“I can only assume, in my opinion, a clear psychopathy or sociopathy is seen in him. For psychopaths, it is important to constantly experience a sense of fullness and sharpness of life, so they love risk, intense experiences, intense communication, intense activity – an intense and dynamic life.

“Maybe he really wants to enhance the integrity of Russia and sincerely wishes the good for the Russians. But can he really do anything?”

Vedler made her own doubts clear, adding, “I think you know the answer to this question yourself.”

MORE: