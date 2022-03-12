Mother of the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie, has expressed enormous sadness over the loss of her son, Elvis Koku Kwashie.

In a touching tribute read on her behalf, Madam Torkornu-Bonuedie thought her first born would be the one to read her tribute when God calls her to eternal glory and not the other way round.

Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie, mother of the late Elvis Koku Kwashie

“Why should l stand here today reading your tribute when I was of the view that you will gallantly stand besides my coffin to read mine. Koku, l am short of words.”

According to the mother, being her first born, Fo Koku as he is called at home, “had all the love and care of his late grandmother.”

Mother of late Elvis Kwashie, Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie

Acknowledging her ill-health, Madame Torkornu-Bonuedie reminisced about how her late son was a source of encouragement to her which has kept her fit all this while.

Elvis Koku Kwashie and Mother, Mercy Adzo Torkornu-Bonuedie

Eulogising her 49-year-old son, she said Elvis’ passing has “broken down my human wall but my hope is in the Lord that you are not dead; but rather gone to rest in the bosom of our father Abraham.”

The media doyen passed on in the late hours of Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.