Death may have robbed me of you, but it didn’t rob me of our love.



…And all my life You have been faithful

And all my life You have been so, so good With every breath that I am able Oh, I will sing of the goodness of God….

You will even edit my text messages and send it back to me.

Koku my husband you made me promise never to leave your bedside because you didn’t like it even when I stepped out briefly, but you left me not just momentarily but forever.



I prayed, I did everything humanly possible together with your loved ones but I know that NO is also an answer to a prayer.

Koku I will continue to lead the children of our youth in the ways of the Lord. You are a good father in fact the best.



The word of God in Proverbs 4: 1-7 (“Hear, my children, the instruction of a father, And give attention to know understanding; For I give you good doctrine: Do not forsake my law.

When I was my father’s son, Tender and the only one in the sight of my mother, He also taught me and said to me: ‘Let your heart retain my words; Keep my commands and

live. Get wisdom! Get understanding! Do not forget, nor turn away from the words of my mouth.’



Do not forsake her, and she will preserve you; Love her, and she will keep you. Wisdom is the principal thing; Therefore get wisdom. And in all your getting, get understanding) will continually be their guide.

Pray for them to continually be godly children like they’ve always been. To the church of Pentecost who gave Koku an opportunity to serve his maker in diverse ways, I say thank you.



To the Multimedia Group especially the JOY cluster, I shared my Koku with you, and I know his prayer when he ascended his new role as general manager. He asked me to pray especially for JOY PRIME to succeed because it was the latest

addition to his portfolio.

May the God of Koku be with you and thank you for loving and accepting him the way you did.

To those, he wronged because he is human please forgive him. May his good works and prayer make you grow stronger and stronger. I am confident that his legacy will be protected.



As the word of God in Exodus. Koku you were a good father, passionate and consummate

professional in your field of work, a great man of God, but to me you were the husband of my youth, and your ability to combine all these responsibilities effortlessly blows my mind and makes me love you more.



Koku rest in the bosom of your maker but please promise never forget me, Seyram, Sedem and Senam.



THE LATE ELVIS KOKU KWASHIE



As a husband, Koku, you have been my great friend in fact my best friend, my source of strength, my intercessor, dependable partner, my teacher, life coach and many more.



Ours was like two best friends living together. Koku 5th October 2022 three days before your birthday is supposed to be our 20th wedding anniversary and you promised to

give me a diamond ring and I was looking forward to it.

This is the only promise you have not kept since we got married. On that fateful Saturday when I took you to the hospital I didn’t know it was going to be the end of friendship.

I was hopeful you were going to come back home strong. When it was tough you never stopped praying and you were rather the one encouraging me. You told God to give you your miracle, Koku is this miracle? Knowing your relationship with God, I am almost certain this is it.

I ask you, for one thing, tell God to give me just a bit of the strength you had and faith to accept it as well.



I was certain that we would grow old together and watch the children finish their education, start working and get married then we can enjoy the rest of our lives together but Koku you left us in the middle of the ocean with just a canoe without a

paddle.

How am I going to get to the shore with Seyram, Sedem and Senam whom you loved with your life and cared so much about?



Who will help correct my mistakes? I must admit I made sure even this tribute had no mistakes because even on your sick bed you made sure I didn’t speak what you always described as bad English around you.



I will continue to nurture them in the ways of the lord and I know that the Lord that you served wholeheartedly will be with us.

I take consolation in the word of God in Psalms. Koku. You were the light of my life and your love still shines bright.



My husband rest peacefully in the bosom of the Almighty God.



Koku hedenyuie, dzidzor Le nutifafa m3.



Love Cee.