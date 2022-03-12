Late Joy Brands GM, Elvis Koku Kwashie goes home today

The final funeral rites of the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, will take place today at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

He passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on December 28, 2021, after a short illness.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am.

Those in attendance include Former President John Dramani Mahama, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Former Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah among many others.

His remains will be interred at Asadame in the Volta Region.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in media and communications, spanning print, online, radio and television.

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country.

Under his strong leadership, JoyNews has won more than 100 awards in the last 10 years, including two CNN African Journalist of the Year awards.

Having secured his journalism training at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Mr Kwashie also pursued further studies, acquiring a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany.

While at MGL, Elvis Kwashie undertook courses in leadership at Harvard University in the United States.