“Just as man is appointed to die once, and after that to face judgment,” Hebrews 9: 27. How will you be judged by men when your time here on earth is done?
Well, Elvis Kwashie has been judged by some people he was close to in his 49-year-old life.
- “Koku you are undoubtedly one of the ‘cleanest’, thoughtful yet tough and principled human being with good morals that I have come across in this life. Death may have taken your body, but death cannot take you from my heart,” says Randy Koku Donor, a friend of the late Manager.
- “I have lost a great friend, my confidant, a business partner and a role model. You epitomized who a human being is. I will never forget you and what you stood for. You lived an exemplary life that pleased men and God. You were gentle, calm, caring, intelligent and hardworking,” tribute by Mrs Linda Kotey.
- “You, Elvis are irreplaceable to your wife, children, family, friends, colleagues and the Multimedia Group; all of whom my thoughts remain with at this difficult time,” former colleague of Elvis, Dzifa Bampoh.
- “You are a good man Efo! Stories about Angels abound but you are indeed an angel.” God bless and Keep your gentle soul,” JoyNews’ anchor, Emefa Apawu judged her late Manager.
- “Elvis in fact you taught me how to use each day to show those who are closest to us how much we care about them and treat others with the same kindness and respect that we wish for ourselves and that we can learn from our mistakes and grow from our failures,” tribute by Frank Dotse Awudi stated.
- “Yours was a different kind of leadership. You were a father, a friend, and a big brother rolled into one,” JoyNews Assisting Editor, Araba ‘Rabs’ Koomson eulogised her late boss.
- “For the decade that I’d known you, you were a dependable person that a lot of us could count on any day. You were a deep well, filled with care, love, and affection that many drew from. You had time for everybody. And that was exemplified by how there was almost always people waiting outside your office to see you; the young and old; guests and staff; managers and interns,” JoyNews’ Joseph Gakpo.
- “Elvis was a remarkable human being – he was adept, really firm, fair, and a good listener who sought balance for stories, in my case, political stories. I engaged him mostly on assignments and stories that Joy FM and other Multimedia platforms carried especially in the heat of our campaigns,” Deputy CEO of National Petroleum Authority, Curtis Perry Okudzeto.
- “Elvis was one of the neatest guys I have ever worked with. He was stern and disciplinarian. He possessed great leadership skills among other qualities words can’t describe. He was never greedy. He was content with the little you shared with him and thanked you profusely as though his very being depended on it although he could afford many times what you had shared with him,” Larry Dogbey.