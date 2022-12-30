It’s been a year since the passing of The Multimedia Group’s Elvis Kwashie.

The General Manager of the Joy Brands passed away on December 28, 2021.

One year after his passing, The Bonuedi-Kwashie, allied families, the Multimedia Group and other invited guests met on Wednesday to commemorate his anniversary.

The event was held at his residence at Adjiringanor at East Legon.

Meanwhile, the family of the late Elvis Kwashie will unveil his tomb on January 7, at Asadame, Volta Region.

A memorial service will also be held on the same day at the Church of Pentecost, English Assembly, Mataheko, Accra at 8: 00 am.

About Elvis Kwashie

Elvis Kwashie was a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in news media and communications (Print, Online, Radio & Television).

Before rejoining the Group in 2010 as News Editor, Elvis worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana as the Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications.

Before that, he worked mainly as a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, Network Herald and Groove FM.

He had rich experience in recruiting, grooming, coaching and supervising reporters and correspondents across the country. His strong leadership led to the receipt of numerous awards by journalists.

Mr Kwashie held a certificate in Multimedia & Online Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Berlin-Germany, a certificate in Public Relations, Marketing and Advertising and a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

While at MGL, he undertook courses on leadership at Harvard University in the United States.