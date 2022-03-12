Former President John Mahama has eulogised the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie, and his outstanding contribution to the media in the country.

Mr Mahama says the work ethics of the late media professional earned him respect amongst his supervisors, adding that “Elvis was a young budding journalist who wielded enormous promise.”

In a tribute read at Elvis Kwashie’s funeral at the State House, Saturday, Mr Mahama stated that “Elvis was a good person and his days with the Multimedia Group showcased his professional journalistic trait.

“He was a classic example of how to play the gate-keeping role as a media person. Elvis Koku Kwashie was one of the people with exceptionally admirable and applaudable personality traits.

“Elvis was quiet, courteous, unassuming, hardworking, firm and professional. Above all, he was ready to learn. He excelled in ways that will surprise many a radio and television listener because he was not a dominant voice you either heard on radio or saw on television,” Mr Mahama observed.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer recounted some fond memories of late Elvis Kwashie, describing his passing as sad.

“I first met him when I served our dear nation as a Member of Parliament and a Deputy Minister for Communications. We will interact more when he covered Parliament and I was at the front bench of the then Minority.

“Elvis carved an unshakable niche for himself and perfected the art and science when given the opportunity. Thus, I was not surprised when Elvis Kwashie quickly and deservedly rose through the ranks to become the General Manager of Joy Brands,” he noted.

The NDC leader further commiserated and prayed for guidance for his wife and children and the media conglomerate in this difficult moment.

“I visited him during his challenging moments at the University of Ghana Medical Centre when he was hospitalised. I am inconsolably sad Elvis was unable to pull through [but] I thank the Almighty God for the gift of his life which was well-lived.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Cynthia, their children, his mum and family, The Multimedia Group and all grieving journalists.”