The Children of late Joy Brands General Manager, Elvis Koku Kwashie, have paid a glowing tribute to his good humour and unfailing courtesy.

Seyram Kwashie, Sedem Kwashie and Senam Ama Kwashie on Saturday, March 12 joined scores at their father’s final funeral rites to bid farewell.

The trio in a tribute with filled eyes with tears noted that they prayed fervently to God Almighty to heal their father who had been unwell for some time.

Not a single day passed without them hearing their father complain of headaches and aches in all other parts of his body.

But it was their prayer to see him bounce back to good health, going about his day-to-day activities.

But that did not happen as God had other plans for him.

Seyram Kwashie stated that God answered their prayer by ending the pain their father went through by seeing to his eternal repose.

“Elvis Koku Kwashie our mentor, our best friend, our Playmate, our problem solver, our boss and our father.



“You’ve left us with nothing but emotions. We are sad, helpless, confused, lonely, broken all at the same time. But we do know for sure that we are happy. We are happy not

because you left us but because we couldn’t bear the sight of your suffering.

“Not a single day passes without you complaining of headaches and aches in all other parts of your body. We are still in shock and in denial about your departure, but

what can we say? We all love you very dearly but we could not do anything

about your terrible headaches.

“But the one who loves you far more than we could ever love you has taken you away from your suffering. We asked God to heal you without a trace of whatever sickness you were suffering from and He answered our prayers but just not in a way we all expected. How can our Koku become just a memory….? Your girlfriend, Seyram, your photocopy Sedem And your little princess, Senam.

“Your pride, your money, your children. We miss you Koku. Now we have a Guardian Angel watching over us day and night. Thank you for being the best you could be. We never could have asked for a better friend and father than you, Koku. We love you so much and as your first child, I promise to lead my siblings to continue the good work you have started, solve more problems than you ever solved and more importantly emulate your great values that your many many admirers speak so highly of,” she eulogised.



SENAM AMA KWASHIE

Daddy our one and only boss we’ve all missed you dearly. We’ve missed how you took good care of us when we needed it the most as of now there’s no one to show us such

fatherly love.



I miss how you used to take me to school every morning and how we always used to do devotion in the car, I miss when you used to take me out for breakfast before taking me to school, I miss when you used to tease me about my nose when you used to tell me about how big it would become if I didn’t stop rubbing it, and how it’ll be shaped like that of a pig, I missed when you used to call me young adult but now there is no one to call me that, we will really miss you.



It will be hard to forget about all the good times we had, I never even had the thought that you would one day leave us, but we know you are happy and in a good place because we all know that the Lord loves you more than we do.



We will forever cherish you and all your good works there is still a lot I need to tell you but just know that we love you dearly daddy, so long for now.

Rest well, Daddy. You have fought a good fight.



Weep not for our father, for we are consoled that the God whom he served with everything in him has received him into his bosom. On God, we shall solely depend for we know who we are in Christ Jesus. Who are we? We are the living legacies of TheRealBoss.



And what do we do? We solve even bigger problems. We love you Koku. We will always love you now and forever.

#LIVINGLEGACIESOFTHEREALBOSS

#LLTRB

SEDEM KWASHIE

It is very difficult to believe you are gone in this short period of time. Something that you always told me that I will keep forever is “You are my only boy and you will make me proud, amidst your reminder for me to be courageous” Surely I will make you proud even though you are not here with me physically, you will forever be in my heart.

I love you.