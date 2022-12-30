A female passenger died on the spot while 13 others are seriously injured in an accident at Gomoa Anteadze on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Reports by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicates that they were travelling from Agona Swedru to Takoradi when the accident occured.

This was after the driver of the Toyota Hiace they were travelling in made a wrongful overtaking.

The Apam District Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II, Ankomah Nuamah, who confirmed the incident, said the driver run into a ditch in an attempt to dodge the oncoming vehicle.

ACFO Nuamah said the car somersaulted several times before landing in the ditch which resulted in the death of a female passenger.

He said personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service Apam Station rushed to the scene to rescue some passengers who were stuck in the vehicle.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Apam St Lucks Catholic Hospital and Mankessim Hospital respectively.