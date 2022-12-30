SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 15 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 December 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture is the ‘Derbi Barceloni’ between Barcelona and Espanyol at the Camp Nou on the afternoon of Saturday 31 December.

Barcelona will be looking to build on the momentum they created in the pre-World Cup phase of the season, but their cross-town rivals believe an upset could be on the cards when La Liga resumes before the turn of the year.

“By the end of the year we have a very special gift, the derby. There would be no better gift for me than to win at the Camp Nou,” said attacker Sergi Darder. “Already for 2023, I ask for health for all, the main thing. We must be realistic and aware of the field we are going to and the difficulty that it entails, but in the end we will already value what we have done.”

The round opens on Thursday 39 December and features a potential thriller between Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao – two teams looking to end the campaign in the top four and secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Athletic striker Gorka Guruzeta says he is eager to pick up his scoring form when the season resumes: “I am happy to help the team and to continue scoring goals. This is good for the forwards, to continue on a streak. Now we are preparing for what is coming, happy for all this.

“I try to demonstrate to the [manager] in training sessions and games that he can count on me. I am trying to do it in the best possible way. Luckily when I got to Athletic they made me play on the wing, striker and centrally. I’ve been playing in those positions for years, where it is worth to contribute and help the team.”

Friday features champions Real Madrid travelling to Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla for a clash with Real Valladolid. Los Blancos will hope midfielder Luka Modric is fit and firing after his exploits at the World Cup – with the Croatian rejecting the notion that he is now done with international football.

“I still feel I can perform on a high level,” said the playmaker. “I want to continue at least until [the] Nations League. That will give me time to think about Euro 2024.”

La Liga broadcast details, 29-31 December 2022

All times CAT

Thursday 29 December

18:00: Girona v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:15: Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:30: Atletico Madrid v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Friday 30 December

18:00: Getafe v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:15: Celta Vigo v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:15: Cadiz v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

22:30: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 31 December