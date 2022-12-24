Three persons have been reported dead with another in critical condition after an accident at Breman Boame- Nkwanta on the Breman Kuntenase road in the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reports the accident involved a motor and a tricycle fully loaded with sachets of water.

Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred after the tricycle rider made a wrong overtaking resulting in a collision.

Two people on the motorbike died instantly including one person on the tricycle.

The dead bodies have been sent to Our Lady of Grace Hospital mortuary where the injured is also undergoing treatment.